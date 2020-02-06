Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Kansas woman convicted of beheading ex-boyfriend's mother with steak knives

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 6 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Kansas woman was convicted Thursday of beheading her ex-boyfriend's mother and then leaving the severed head in a kitchen sink, according to media reports.

Rachael Hilyard, of Wichita, cut off the head of 63-year-old Micki Davis with two steak knives on April 9, 2017. Hilyard, 38, attacked Davis without provocation, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said during closing arguments of the trial.

Davis went to Hilyard's home with her 9-year-old grandson to collect his things at Hilyard's insistence.

EL PASO WALMART MASSACRE SUSPECT INDICTED ON 90 COUNTS INCLUDING FEDERAL HATE CRIMES

Rachael Hilyard was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday in the April 2017 killing of 63-year-old Micki Davis. Prosecutors say Hilyard demanded that Davis collect her son's belongings from her home. Davis and her 9-year-old grandson went to Hilyard's home, and that's when Hilyard attacked. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)

Rachael Hilyard was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday in the April 2017 killing of 63-year-old Micki Davis. Prosecutors say Hilyard demanded that Davis collect her son's belongings from her home. Davis and her 9-year-old grandson went to Hilyard's home, and that's when Hilyard attacked. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)

“For her own reasons, Rachael Hilyard had had it with Micki,” Bennett said.

Hilyard, who was treated at a state psychiatric hospital before she was declared competent for trial, said she was discussing a painting with Davis when she lost her temper.

“I just freaked out, and we were wrestling into the garage, and we got into a fight,” she said while on the witness stand.

Prosecutors said Davis' grandson told police Hilyard jumped on the elder woman and beat her with no warning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bennett said Hilyard used a second knife after the blade of the first one broke. Davis was found in the garage and her severed head in the kitchen sink, prosecutors said.

Hilyard is expected to be sentenced on March 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 