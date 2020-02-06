El Paso Walmart massacre suspect to be charged with federal hate crimes, officials say

The alleged shooter who opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in August, killing 22 people and injuring 24 others, was charged with federal hate crimes on Thursday, according to senior law enforcement officials.

Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, allegedly gunned down the busy store on Aug. 3, 2019, where hundreds of shoppers and at least 100 employees were inside during the busy back-to-school shopping season.

Police say he drove more than 10 hours from his grandparents’ house in a Dallas suburb to El Paso to carry out the attack.

EL PASO WALMART MASSACRE SUSPECT PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CAPITAL MURDER CHARGES

At the time of his arrest, Crusius surrendered to police, saying "I'm the shooter," and allegedly told police that he was targeting Mexicans. Authorities later uncovered a manifesto that may have been written by the suspect and would indicate a “nexus to a hate crime.”

In court documents, prosecutors said Crusius published a screed online shortly before the shooting that said it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.” It cited, as inspiration, a mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed scores of Muslim residents of that country.

Eight of the victims were Mexican nationals and several others had Latino last names.

Federal officials are expected to announce a slew of charges against Crusius later today in El Paso.

Crusius pleaded not guilty to a state capital murder charge last year but could face the death penalty if he is convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.