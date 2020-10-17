Kansas police officer and HS coach are shot; suspect in custody: reports

A Kansas police officer was in critical condition and a 56-year-old high school basketball coach was also hospitalized with gunshot wounds Friday after a dispute broke out in a small city northwest of Wichita.

A 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody more than three hours after the shooting after he barricaded himself in a nearby home, according to reports. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Adam Hrabik, reports said.

Neither of the injured men was identified.

The incident in Lyons, Kan., started around 3:40 p.m. local time when a man who was mowing a lawn outside a home was approached by another man wielding a gun, the Wichita Eagle reported.

At some point the suspect shot the coach and the police officer and then went inside his home. The officer had fired some shots in return, according to the paper.

The police officer was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle by two private citizens who witnessed the shooting, and was later transported to a Wichita hospital, KWCH-TV of Wichita reported.

When more police arrived at the scene – including officers in tactical gear who arrived in at least one armored vehicle -- they found the coach and took him to a local hospital, then he too was transported to a Wichita hospital, the Eagle report said.

Police convinced the suspect to surrender around 7:10 p.m.

Lyons, with about 3,700 residents, is the seat of Rice County, and is about 87 miles from Wichita.