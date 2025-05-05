Kansas man allegedly stole rare, historic 800-pound cannon from park for drug money: report

A Kansas man reportedly stole an 800-pound historic cannon from a local park for drug money, according to newly released court documents.

An arrest affidavit, obtained by KAKE News, states that Gordon Pierce III, 37, told Wichita police officers that he believed his life was in danger after a drug dealer claimed that Pierce owed him money, leading him to steal the cannon for money.

The report states that Pierce told police he went searching for copper statues to steal to make money to pay back the dealer and found the 800-pound cannon on the morning of April 2.

Pierce allegedly told the officers he had been a meth user for 20 years and went to his drug dealer who gave him a pound of meth, but he was not comfortable with that amount because he would not be able to sell it.

He told police that someone attacked him and stole the meth, but the dealer did not believe him and wanted $20,000 or "he would shoot him and his family."

Pierce told police he saw a homeless man at a nearby pavilion and offered the man meth and a pipe in exchange for helping him chain the cannon, the outlet reported. The homeless man agreed to help Pierce and then the two smoked meth together at the park before attempting to steal the cannon, the report reads.

Due to the weight of the cannon, Pierce told police that he and the homeless man were unable to load the cannon into his Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the report. Pierce also told police he tried to pull the cannon with his SUV, but the chain kept snapping.

Pierce then left the cannon and drove to a nearby friend's house to borrow a new chain, according to the report. His friend declined to help him move the cannon, but Pierce was able to drag it to his friend's house and store it inside his garage.

Pierce reportedly told police that over the next several hours he used a Sawzall to cut the cannon into four to five pieces, which he placed in his Tahoe, leaving the largest piece of the cannon in his friend’s garage.

The affidavit states that Pierce told police he took the cannon pieces to his drug dealer to show him he was trying to get him the money he owed. But the drug dealer called Pierce "stupid," telling him he is going to "bring heat to his house" and to "get out."

The drug dealer also reportedly told Pierce he was going to "shoot him in the head next time he saw him."

Pierce told police the threat made him feel "helpless" and he went to his mother's house to explain what happened.

He allegedly told police he chose the cannon because it was in a dark area; a detective said Pierce did not have a specific plan to sell the cannon pieces since he did not have an ID, which is typically required to sell scrap materials.

Police said they followed indentations in the road that were allegedly caused by Pierce dragging the cannon to his friend's house, where he told officers where to find him.

Officers allegedly found a clear baggie of a white crystal-like substance on Pierce during his arrest, which he told police was methamphetamine.

He remains in the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of theft of property, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $200,000. Pierce also waived his preliminary hearing and is set for arraignment on May 22.

Historians told KSN the cannon is "irreplaceable."

"This cannon was gifted to the City in 1900 and is a priceless fixture in our community," Wichita police said in an update on the department's Facebook page.

"This swift investigation shows our dedication to holding individuals responsible when they victimize our community."

