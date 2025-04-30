Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi

Mississippi delivery driver accused of trying to steal retired deputy's order

Deputy Brad Sullivan, whose order was allegedly stolen, was partially paralyzed after being shot twice during a police chase

Kyle Schmidbauer By Kyle Schmidbauer Fox News
A Mississippi man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a customer's delivery order. 

Unfortunately for 30-year-old Terel Tywan Hampton of Jackson, Miss., that customer turned out to be former Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan.

Sullivan – who was left partially paralyzed after being shot twice in the head during a 2019 chase with a kidnapping suspect – contacted Madison Police on Monday, according to WLBT, a Jackson-based NBC affiliate. 

Sullivan said his delivery driver, who identified himself on an app as "Dennis K," denied having his order, and refused to deliver it to him.

AMERICAN CAR THEFTS SURGE AS TEENAGE BANDITS, INTERNATIONAL CRIME RINGS SHIP STOLEN VEHICLES OVERSEAS

Terel Hampton mugshot

Terel Hampton, 30, of Jackson, Miss., was arrested Monday evening for petit larceny after allegedly trying to make off with a retired deputy's delivery order. (Madison Police Department)

However, management at the Academy Sports store Sullivan ordered from confirmed "Dennis" had, in fact, picked it up, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Shortly after being picked up, the order displayed as canceled, the department said. Sullivan said he did not cancel the order himself.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF STEALING CYBERTRUCK DURING TEST DRIVE RETURNED TO TESLA DEALERSHIP DAYS LATER

Police investigated the matter with the store's cooperation, confirming Hampton left the store with Sullivan's merchandise, according to the release. Shortly afterward, he was stopped in his car, a 2016 Chevrolet Impala, and was placed under arrest. 

Brad Sullivan smiling

Sullivan reportedly contacted police after his order was suddenly canceled – despite the store's confirmation that his driver had picked it up. (Praying for Deputy Brad Sullivan via Facebook)

Police found Sullivan's order, which he placed for his son, inside the vehicle: two shirts, two pairs of shoes and a pair of shorts. Police said they also discovered marijuana and a firearm in Hampton's car.

Hampton was arrested and charged with petit larceny, as well as improper equipment and possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm.

Both Deputy Sullivan and the Madison Police Department declined to comment further when reached by Fox News Digital.

Kyle Schmidbauer is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. A graduate of Montclair State University in New Jersey, he joined Fox in 2022.