Kansas Jayhawks hire longtime basketball coach Doc Sadler as analyst

Longtime college basketball coach Doc Sadler, who spent last year as a special advisor at Oklahoma, was hired Wednesday as an analyst at Kansas, where he served as the director of basketball operations a decade ago.

Sadler was a successful head coach in his own right, particularly at UTEP, which he led to the NCAA Tournament in 2005. That success earned him the top job at Nebraska, where he spent six seasons before he was fired in 2012.

Sadler was hired by Jayhawks coach Bill Self for the following season, then departed again for an assistant job at Iowa State. He proceeded to spend five seasons leading Southern Miss before returning to the Huskers as an assistant coach.

The 63-year-old Sadler also has coached at Arkansas, Lamar, Houston, Chicago State, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Texas Tech and Arizona State during a well-traveled 40-plus-year career. He got his start in college basketball with the Razorbacks as a student manager under Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton.