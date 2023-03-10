Expand / Collapse search
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self to miss remainder of Big 12 Tournament after undergoing ‘standard procedure’

Hospital officials dismissed rumors that Self suffered a heart attack

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self will miss the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament after undergoing a "standard procedure," the university said Thursday, adding that Self did not suffer a heart attack despite earlier reports. 

The Jayhawks released an update Thursday shortly after confirming that Self would be sidelined from Kansas’ quarterfinal game against West Virginia.

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks instructs his players on the court in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum on January 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas.  

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks instructs his players on the court in overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum on January 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas.   (Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

"Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will not coach in the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament," the statement read. 

The University also offered a statement from the University of Kansas Health System’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites, who added, "Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack as reported by some media."

"He arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well. He is expected to make a full recovery. There will be no further medical details released for now," the statement continued. 

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court during the game with the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on March 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court during the game with the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on March 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

Kansas assistant Norm Robert, who filled in for Self earlier this season, coached the Jayhawks to a 78-61 victory over West Virginia to advance to Friday night’s semifinal game against fifth-seeded Iowa State.

Self said in a statement released by Kansas that he hopes to return to his team "in the very near future." 

"I am very grateful for the overwhelming number of well wishes my family and I have received. I’m excited to get back with my team in the very near future."

Jim Nantz (L) interviews head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks following their victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 4, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Jim Nantz (L) interviews head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks following their victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 4, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Lance King/Getty Images)

Kansas will try to advance to the Big 12 title game for the fourth time in the last five full tournaments.

The Associated Press contributed to the report. 


 

