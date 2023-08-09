Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Kansas deputy shoots, kills armed man who allegedly made threats in a rural home

The KS deputy immediately shot the man after the suspect opened fire toward the ground

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An armed man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Tuesday when police coaxed him out of a central Kansas house where he had been making threats and he then fired a weapon, authorities say.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it is reviewing the fatal police shooting of Jesse Nicholls, 46, in the rural community of Ransom.

The agency said Ness County deputies responded to 911 calls about an armed man making threats in a house. A deputy spoke with Nicholls on the phone and convinced him to come out of the house, according to officials.

IDAHO POLICE FATALLY SHOOT MAN WHO CALLED FOR HELP, THEN ATTACKED OFFICERS 

Kansas Fox News graphic

An armed man who was allegedly making threats in a rural Kansas home was shot and killed by a deputy Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Outside, Nicholls followed instructions to put his pistol down, the bureau said. But then he picked it up again and fired at the ground, they said.

A Ness County deputy immediately fired at Nicholls, striking him repeatedly. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The bureau has not released the name of the deputy, and the Ness County Sheriff's Office has not commented on the case.

No deputies were hurt.