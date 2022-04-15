Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Three Kansas deputies shot, suspect dead following shooting

Deputies were listed in stable condition

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Three Kansas deputies were shot Friday during a gunfire exchange and a female suspect is dead, authorities said. 

The shooting occurred around U.S. Highway 77 and 122nd Road just outside of Wichita. The deputies initially responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle when gunfire was exchanged, Cowley County Sheriff Dave Falletti told reporters at the scene, according to video footage taken by KNS News. 

The intersection near where three Kansas deputies were shot Friday during a gunfire exchange while responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle, the Cowley County Sheriff's Office said.

The intersection near where three Kansas deputies were shot Friday during a gunfire exchange while responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle, the Cowley County Sheriff's Office said. (Google Maps)

"We just don't know at this point the events that led up to it (the shooting) other than the vehicle was called in as suspicious," he said. "Deputies were following that lead and that's when this occurred."

The injured deputies were in stable condition and were taken to a hospital in Wichita, he said. Falletti said a female was the only person in the car.

Agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, its Crime Scene Response Team and other agencies have responded to the scene, a KBI spokesperson told Fox News. 

Fox News has reached out to the sheriff's office.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

