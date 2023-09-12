Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas

Kansas bus driver suspected to be at fault in crash that killed high schooler

KS school bus driver believed to have failed to yield right of way, according to sheriff

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities suspect a school bus driver is at fault in a crash the killed a high school student riding in a car.

The bus was crossing Kansas state highway 254 on Friday afternoon when another high schooler who was driving the car slammed into it, Butler County Sheriff Monty Hughey said in a news release. It is believed the school bus driver "failed to yield the right of way," the sheriff said.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the car's passenger later died at a hospital. The car's driver was seriously injured.

KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM HONORS BELOVED PHOTOGRAPHER AFTER FATAL ACCIDENT

Kansas Fox News graphic

A school bus driver is suspected of not yielding before a crash that killed a high school student in the car it hit.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Circle Public Schools Superintendent Don Potter identified the passenger as Halie Friesen, a junior at Circle High School. He provided no information about the injured passenger.

There were 14 children on the school bus at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said, and none reported any injuries. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Circle High School, in Towanda, is about 25 miles northeast of Wichita.