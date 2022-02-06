Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Vermont woman dead after losing control of her car, 2-year-old taken to hospital

The woman slid into the opposite lane and struck a truck

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

HARDWICK, Vt. — A driver died after losing control of her car on a snow- and ice-covered road and crashing into a pickup truck, and her 2-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Vermont State Police said.

Police said the crash happened on Route 15, west of the Route 16 intersection in Hardwick, Vermont, on Saturday afternoon.

(iStock)

They said their initial investigation was that Rebecca Malgeri, 43, of Walden, was going around a corner when she lost control of her car because of slick road conditions and slid into the opposite lane of traffic, striking the truck.

Malgeri died of her injuries. The driver of the truck, from Lawrence, Massachusetts, and his passenger were not hurt.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Your Money