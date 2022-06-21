Kansas AutoZone shooter pleads guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of attempted robbery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of attempted robbery in the 2020 shooting death of an AutoZone store employee.

Lamonte Lucas entered the pleas last week and will be sentenced on July 22 for the killing of 40-year-old Nick Blue inside the store, television station KAKE reported.

Lucas was 18 when police say he went into the store to rob it and shot Blue. Police have said three employees also were inside the business at the time of the shooting, but were in other areas of the building and were not injured.

Surveillance video showed Lucas walk into the store, up to the counter and shoot Blue in the forehead before running out, police said.