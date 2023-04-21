Kaitlin Armstrong: Alleged Texas love-triangle killer shows off new face in court

Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas yoga instructor accused of killing her boyfriend's ex-fling in Austin, Texas, last year, appeared in a Harris County courtroom Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

Armstrong, 35, stood emotionless Thursday, displaying the plastic surgery she apparently received when she fled the country using her sister's passport after allegedly shooting pro cyclist Moriah Wilson, 25, in May 2022.

The suspect is accused of killing Wilson when the 25-year-old athlete was in Austin for a race and made plans to get food and go for a swim at a local pool with Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland, also a pro cyclist. Wilson and Strickland had a brief fling in 2021.

Strickland dropped Wilson off at her friend's residence after their night out on May 11, 2022, and, just minutes later, surveillance footage captured Armstrong's vehicle nearby.

Austin police found Wilson dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence, and they collected shell casings from a handgun that authorities later found at Armstrong and Strickland's residence.

U.S. Marshals found Armstrong in Costa Rica in July 2022 wearing a bandage on her face that she claimed came from a surfing accident, but a search warrant for Armstrong showed a $6,300 receipt for plastic surgery dated June 23, 2022 from a medical center on the island, according to KXAN.

Her booking photo in Harris County, Texas, taken after she was transported back to the United States appeared to show Armstrong with a narrower nose and darker, shorter hair that authorities said she cut sometime before her capture.

Armstrong is supposed to appear in court again on June 26, but her attorney, Rick Cofer, told Judge Brandy Mueller that the defense may need more time to gather evidence, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

The 35-year-old is charged with murder, and her bail was set at $3.5 million last year.

