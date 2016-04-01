Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Jury selection begins in case that inspired Jack Black movie 'Bernie'

By | Associated Press
File - In this May 6, 2014, file photo, Bernie Tiede smiles after a court hearing granting his release at the Panola County court house in Carthage, Texas. Tiede had been sentenced to life for killing 81-year-old Marjorie Nugent. A state district judge is to hear pre-trial motions on Tuesday, March 31,2015, including one for the prosecutor's recusal, in the case that inspired the dark comedy "Bernie." (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HENDERSON, Texas – Jury selection is expected to begin Friday in the sentencing trial of an East Texas mortician whose murder case inspired the dark comedy "Bernie."

Bernie Tiede was convicted in 1999 of killing Marjorie Nugent, a widow more than 40 years his senior he befriended in the town of Carthage. Tiede was given life in prison, but allowed to go free temporarily after his original prosecutor said he believed Tiede deserved a lesser prison sentence.

The proceedings leading to his release began thanks to publicity from the movie "Bernie" -- in which Jack Black plays Tiede and Shirley MacLaine portrays the widow, Marjorie Nugent.

But at a new punishment trial, jurors could decide to send him back to prison.

In this film publicity image released by Millennium Entertainment, Shirley MacLaine portrays Marjorie Nugent, left, and Jack Black portrays Bernie Tiede in a scene from "Bernie." (AP Photo/Millennium Entertainment)

