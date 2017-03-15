Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update March 17, 2017

Jury says it's deadlocked in fatal shooting by deputy

By | Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A federal jury says it's deadlocked in a civil trial involving the fatal shooting of an unarmed nurseryman by a Florida sheriff's deputy.

Judge Daniel T.K. Hurley told the five-man, four-woman panel Wednesday that they should continue deliberating whether Sgt. Michael Custer justifiably shot 24-year-old Seth Adams five years ago. They have deliberated about 12 hours over three days.

Custer says he fired after Adams attacked him and appeared to retrieve a weapon from his truck. Adams' parents say the evidence shows Custer is lying.

Custer was working in plainclothes and supervising surveillance on a gang of ATM thieves. He was parked at One Stop Garden shop where Adams lived. Adams was shot shortly after he arrived home from a bar and encountered Custer on May 16, 2012.