Georgia
Published

Jury finds Georgia woman guilty of killing fiancé, living with corpse for 2 months

Tabitha Zelida Wood, 46, was found guilty of killing and concealing the death of her fiancé

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Georgia woman was found guilty of killing her fiancé and living with his body for two months until officials discovered he had died.

Tabitha Zelida Wood, 46, was found guilty on Friday by a Hall County jury of killing and concealing the death of her fiancé last year, according to court documents obtained by WSB-TV.

Officials said they learned of the death of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., 82, after his stepdaughter reported in June that she was concerned for his safety after not hearing from him for several months.

GEORGIA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR IMPERSONATING GBI OFFICIAL

Tabitha Zelida Wood, 46, was found guilty of killing and concealing the death of her fiancé.

Tabitha Zelida Wood, 46, was found guilty of killing and concealing the death of her fiancé.

Hall County Sheriff's deputies then arrived at Kramer's home and discovered his body. The deputies were told by Wood that he died in early April and that she had been living with his corpse ever since.

An autopsy from the sheriff's office determined Kramer had died by homicide. His preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt and sharp force trauma, the sheriff's office said, according to WSB-TV.

THREE TEENS ARRESTED IN SHOOTING THAT KILLED 2 TEENS OUTSIDE GEORGIA BIRTHDAY PARTY

An autopsy determined Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr. died by homicide.

An autopsy determined Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr. died by homicide.

Wood was found guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, exploitation of an elderly person, concealing the death of another and financial transaction card theft.