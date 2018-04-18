Jury convicts New York City nanny of killing 2 kids in 2012

A jury in New York found Manhattan nanny Yoselyn Ortega guilty Wednesday of killing two children in 2012.

Ortega was accused of killing 6-year-old Lulu Krim and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, on Oct. 25, 2012. The children’s mother, Marina Krim, said she found them dead in the bathroom of the apartment.

The little girl was stabbed more than 30 times, while her brother was stabbed five times.

Ortega also plunged a knife into her own neck in an alleged failed suicide attempt.

The jury found Ortega guilty on four charges - two of first degree murder and two of second degree murder. She showed no reaction, merely staring straight ahead, after the verdict was read aloud.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the children's death. Her lawyer, while not disputing that Ortega killed the children, argued that she suffered from mental illness and heard voices in unchecked disorders.

However, prosecutors argued that she was fully aware of what she was doing and understood "every stab, every slash." They argued that Ortega intentionally waited until Krim discovered her children's bodies before stabbing herself with the knife.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Groves argued the possibility that Ortega's resentment and jealousy of Krim was behind the incident - although a motive for the crime remains unclear.

The murder trial began on March 1. Ortega will be sentenced next month and faces life in prison.

After hours of emotional testimony in court one day, the children's mother shouted at Ortega, calling her "evil."

"You're evil! You're evil!" Marina Krim yelled at her former nanny. "And you like this, you like this, you're getting pleasure."

