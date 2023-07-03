American cities ditch July 4th tradition, veterans get blunt this Independence Day and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

STAR-SPANGLED BUMMER - Some major cities across America are ditching tradition to celebrate the Fourth of July. Continue reading …

FROM THE FRONT LINES - American veterans give frank responses about what it means to fight for our nation's freedom. Continue reading …

‘COMPLETELY CONTROLLING’ - Elon Musk accused of picking 'a fight with America' after 'temporary' change on Twitter. Continue reading …

HIGH-TECH VOWS - ChatGPT officiates wedding for Army soldier and bride before deployment. Continue reading …

OPINION: Biden has unhinged ideas of the Supreme Court and our Constitution. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘ABSOLUTE DISGRACE’ - Biden slammed after report reveals number of grandchildren his aides are instructed to say publicly. Continue reading …

‘THE PEOPLE WON’ - 2024 GOP candidates react to last week's Supreme Court decisions. Continue reading …

‘PROFOUNDLY DANGEROUS’ - AOC proposes ways to limit power of SCOTUS justices after landmark decisions. Continue reading …

TALK OF THE TOWN - Trump rally draws massive crowd 1,500% larger than city's population. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

‘SEGREGATED LANDSCAPE’ - Jemele Hill accuses Asians who backed affirmative action decision of ‘carrying the water for white supremacy.’ Continue reading …

‘VERY REVEALING’ - Buttigieg claims Christian web designer 'went into wedding business' only to provoke 'case like this' after SCOTUS ruling. Continue reading …

IN HER OWN WORDS - ABC host presses Dem rep on student loan ruling that quoted Pelosi. Continue reading …

‘DUMBER BY THE MINUTE’ - 'Sopranos' actor thanks SCOTUS for 'allowing' him to ‘discriminate.’ Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TASTE OF FREEDOM - Americans reveal their must-have menu items for Fourth of July cookouts. Continue reading …

‘FELL UNCONSCIOUS’ - Youngest Titanic wreck voyager recounts frightening dive experience. Continue reading …

ADVANCED SPENDING - America's AI public safety investments to balloon to $71 billion by 2030: study. Continue reading …

‘DAMAGE MORALE’ - Russian forces were in 'shock' after Wagner mercenaries downed elite aircraft, expert reveals. Continue reading …

NEED FOR SPEED - Man with severe autism overcomes odds to set new Rubik’s Cube world record. Continue reading …

WATCH: COOLING OFF - Under the watchful eye of their zookeepers, these animals at the Houston Zoo in Texas tried to beat the heat as the state experienced several days of triple-digit temperatures recently. Check it out. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: GOP focusing on Hunter Biden’s investigation is a ‘huge risk’ for 2024: Brad Howard. See video …

WATCH: Biden's student loan bailout is a ‘major power grab,' Florida AG says. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

