Utah city and others in fire-prone areas across the U.S. replace fireworks with drone shows for 4th of July

The rockets' red glare may be switched out for synchronized electronics in a city near you this Independence Day.

Salt Lake City, Utah, and a few other cities across the U.S. are opting to trade thunderous fireworks displays for colorful high-tech drone shows this Fourth of July week over fire safety and air quality concerns in dry areas.

Last week, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced it was replacing traditional fireworks for last night’s Independence Day festivities and those planned on July 24 for Pioneer Day.

Instead, the city held its first-ever drown show last night, which the city said was a proactive effort to combat the city’s high fire danger and to alleviate air quality concerns.

"As temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires," Mendenhall said. "The summer holiday shows are a mainstay for Salt Lakers, and we’re excited about adapting to new technology which will provide a safe alternative for our residents and visitors."

Another city that swapped the pyrotechnics for drones was Boulder, Colorado.

The city has celebrated Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast every year since 1941, according to the city’s website, at least until the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The shift from traditional fireworks to drones was not an easy decision and based on a number of factors, including increased fire danger fueled by climate change," the site read. "While the show is going to be a bit different, it promises to be a fantastic show that aligns with our Sustainability, Equity and Resilience Framework.

Last year, three communities along the California-Nevada border switched to drone shows for their Independence Day celebrations, including Incline Village, Kings Beach and Tahoe City.

The switch was in response to the Caldor Fire, which burned for 69 days, during which time it scorched 221,835 acres, destroyed 1,003 structures and forced the evacuation of 50,000 people.

Rather than bombs being shot into the sky and bursting into colorful patterns, drone shows feature hundreds of illuminated tiny flying machines that execute pre-programmed patterns to music while forming into shapes like soaring dragons, city logos and the American Flag.

In 2021, Ocean City, Maryland, officials opted for drone shows over fireworks for some of its weekly scheduled festivities. This year, though, they have gone back to fireworks shows.

Ocean City officials explained the drone shows were a fad, but also shooting off fireworks is cheaper that holding a drone show every week.