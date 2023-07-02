Jemele Hill accuses Asians of 'carrying the water for white supremacy' for backing affirmative action decision

Asian Americans praising the U.S. Supreme Court for declaring affirmative action to be unconstitutional "carried the water" for White supremacy, The Atlantic writer Jemele Hill claimed.

In a 6-3 decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that using race as a factor in college admissions violated the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause. After the ruling, many Asian Americans, including Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu, celebrated the decision as a step towards equal treatment at major universities.

"I told my daughter that today is a big day. They’ve ended affirmative action. ‘Isn’t it what you’re been fighting for?’ she asked. I said yes," Chu tweeted.

Many liberal personalities, however, criticized the decision and even targeted Asian Americans for celebrating it, including Hill.

"Can’t wait until she reads that you gladly carried the water for white supremacy and stabbed the folks in the back whose people fought diligently for Asian American rights in America," Hill wrote.

The Supreme Court case originally arose after the accusation that Asian Americans students were being discriminated by being held to a higher standard compared to Black or Hispanic students because of affirmative action.

The complaint against Harvard alleged that the school's practices penalized Asian American students, and that they failed to employ race-neutral practices. The North Carolina case raised the issue of whether the university could reject the use of non-race-based practices without showing that they would bring down the school's academic quality or negatively impact the benefits gained from campus diversity.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion that Harvard and UNC "lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative man­ner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points."

Though the decision was hailed as a victory for Asian American students, many progressives claimed that the Supreme Court effectively legalized discrimination against Black students. Princeton professor and frequent MSNBC guest Eddie Glaude dismissed the consideration for Asian students by claiming we will return to a "segregated" landscape.

"To be honest with you, we will return to elite institutions, more specifically being the space for a particular population, for predominantly white and Asian students. We will begin to see a kind of segregated higher education landscape," Glaude said. "I’m trying to manage my emotions, but you know, this was just one remedy, affirmative action, the only remedy to the legacy of discrimination in admissions in American higher education."

This was not the first time Hill accused a minority group of supporting white supremacy. Following the police beating of Tyre Nichols in January by five Black officers, Hill insisted that the incident arose from racism.

"Just as women sometimes carry the water for misogyny and the patriarchy, Black people have definitely done the same for white supremacy. You’re stuck on the faces. I’m looking at the system and why it was created," Hill tweeted.