Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Judge declines New England Clean Energy Connects' request to resume construction on $1 billion power line

MA-funded project, which would supply enough Canadian hydropower for 1 million homes in New England, has halted

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A judge declined a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction, keeping the project on hold until a judge's decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project.

The judge on Friday rejected an injunction by the New England Clean Energy Connect and said the case is on a "fast track" for a trial in April.

Developers suggested the project is at a "tipping point" where delays could cause Massachusetts, which is funding the project, to walk away.

MASKED MAN SPOTTED PEERING THROUGH WINDOWS OF RESIDENCES NEAR BOSTON COLLEGE

The project, which would supply enough Canadian hydropower for 1 million homes in New England, received regulatory approvals but voters rejected the project in a referendum after construction had begun.

A judge has denied developers' request to resume construction on a $1 billion power line funded by Massachusetts.

A judge has denied developers' request to resume construction on a $1 billion power line funded by Massachusetts.

The proposal calls for a 145-mile power line from Canada into Maine, where it could connect to the regional power grid. Most if it would follow existing utility corridors but new section had to be cut through 53 miles of woods to reach the Canadian border.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Supporters say the project is a bold step in reducing carbon in the atmosphere and would moderate electric rates in the region.

Critics say those benefits are overstated and must be weighed against destruction of woodland habitat.