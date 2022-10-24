Masked man spotted peering through windows of residences near Boston College

Police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in identifying a masked man who they say has been "observed peering through windows of residences" in the vicinity of Boston College.

The male is being sought in connection to "ongoing suspicious activity" in the Brighton neighborhood, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.

"During several recent incidents, the male suspect was observed peering through windows of residences in the areas of Radnor Road, Foster Street, Kirkwood Road, Greycliff Road and Braemore Road between the hours of 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM."

Investigators described the suspect as being "between 5’8"-6’0" in height with a slim build, weighing between 160-170 lbs., wearing an REI rain jacket, sneakers with white laces and dark-colored gloves.

"The suspect has been seen wearing a medical mask covering as well as a full-face mask of some sort during these incidents," police added.