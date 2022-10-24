Expand / Collapse search
Boston
Masked man spotted peering through windows of residences near Boston College

Police in Massachusetts searching for apparent Peeping Tom in relation to ‘ongoing suspicious activity’

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in identifying a masked man who they say has been "observed peering through windows of residences" in the vicinity of Boston College. 

The male is being sought in connection to "ongoing suspicious activity" in the Brighton neighborhood, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department. 

"During several recent incidents, the male suspect was observed peering through windows of residences in the areas of Radnor Road, Foster Street, Kirkwood Road, Greycliff Road and Braemore Road between the hours of 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM." 

The suspect being sought by the Boston Police Department is seen wearing a mask.

The suspect being sought by the Boston Police Department is seen wearing a mask. (Credit: Boston Police Department)

The individual is seen in this image without a face covering.

The individual is seen in this image without a face covering. (Credit: Boston Police Department)

Investigators described the suspect as being "between 5’8"-6’0" in height with a slim build, weighing between 160-170 lbs., wearing an REI rain jacket, sneakers with white laces and dark-colored gloves. 

Another image of the suspect.

Another image of the suspect. (Credit: Boston Police Department)

"The suspect has been seen wearing a medical mask covering as well as a full-face mask of some sort during these incidents," police added. 