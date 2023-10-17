Joran van der Sloot to reveal details of Natalee Holloway's death: Lawyer

Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway, is expected to take a plea deal after being charged in an extortion plot involving the Holloway family.

Natalee Holloway was 18 years old when she took a senior trip to Aruba in May 2005 with Mountain Brook High School. Van der Sloot was last seen leaving a bar with Natalee Holloway, but she was never found. In January 2012, a judge legally declared Natalee Holloway dead after a request from her father.

Van der Sloot is facing charges of extortion and wire fraud in the U.S. after allegedly attempting to sell Beth Holloway, Natalee's mother, information regarding the location of her daughter's body.

Beth Holloway's lawyer, John Q. Kelly now tells Fox News Digital that Van der Sloot is expected to take a plea deal, which is conditioned on him releasing details on how Natalee Holloway died and what happened to her body.

The lawyer also told Fox News Digital that the search for Natalee Holloway's body is over.

"It [the plea agreement] was conditioned upon Mr. van der Sloot revealing details of how Natalee died and how her body was disposed of," Kelly first told the Today Show.

A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for Van der Sloot on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in a Birmingham, Alabama, federal courtroom.

According to federal prosecutors, van der Sloot asked for $250,000 — $25,000 upfront for the information, and the rest to be paid out once the body of Natalee Holloway was positively identified.

However, van der Sloot lied to Kelly about where her daughter's remains were located, according to American prosecutors. The alleged extortion scheme took place between March 29, 2010, and May 17, 2010. He pleaded not guilty to the charges after a June hearing when he was temporarily transferred from Peru to the United States.

Beth Holloway is expected to give a statement following Wednesday's hearing.

Van der Sloot then traveled to Peru and met Stephany Flores, 21, at a Lima casino owned by her father. Van der Sloot admitted to killing Flores, claiming he murdered her on May 30, 2010, in a fit of anger after the 21-year-old found out he was connected to Natalee Holloway's disappearance.

The charges were filed by federal prosecutors in 2010, but Peruvian officials didn't agree to release van der Sloot into American custody until this May.

He was originally sentenced to 28 years in prison for the killing of Flores, but more time was added because of a drug smuggling scandal he was involved in while in jail.