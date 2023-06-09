Joran van der Sloot case: Prime Natalee Holloway suspect to be arraigned on extortion charges

Joran van der Sloot will be arraigned on Friday morning at 11 a.m. in a Birmingham, Alabama, federal courthouse on extortion charges related to the disappearance of Natalee Holloway.

Van der Sloot arrived in Birmingham on Thursday afternoon after being flown on a Department of Justice jet with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which left from Lima, Peru.

Van der Sloot is the prime suspect in the May 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba during a Mountain Brook High School, Alabama, senior trip.

The Dutch national will now face charges of extortion and wire fraud in the U.S. after allegedly attempting to sell Beth Holloway, Natalee's mother, information regarding the location of her daughter's body.

Federal prosecutors say van der Sloot asked for $250,000 — $25,000 upfront for the information, and the rest to be paid out when the body of Natalee Holloway was positively identified.

However, van der Sloot lied to Beth Holloway's lawyer, John Q. Kelly, about where her daughter's remains were located, according to American prosecutors.

The alleged extortion scheme took place between March 29, 2010, and May 17, 2010.

Van der Sloot then traveled to Peru and met Stephany Flores, 21, at a Lima casino owned by her father. Van der Sloot admitted to killing Flores, claiming he murdered her May 30, 2010, in a fit of anger after the 21-year-old found out he was connected to Natalee Holloway's disappearance.

The charges were filed by federal prosecutors in 2010, but Peruvian officials didn't agree to release van der Sloot into American custody until this May.

He was originally sentenced to 28 years in prison for the killing of Flores, but more time was added because of a drug smuggling scandal he was involved in while in jail.

Once van der Sloot's federal case concludes, he will head back to Peru to finish his sentence for murdering Flores. After finishing his sentence in Peru, van der Sloot will then come to an American prison, if convicted.