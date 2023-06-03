Joran van der Sloot case: Natalee Holloway prime suspect will be handed to Interpol before transfer to US

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Joran van der Sloot will be handed over to Interpol "in the next few days" before his upcoming transfer to the United States, according to Peru's federal prison agency.

The Dutch national is the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba during a Mountain Brook High School, Alabama, senior trip.

Van der Sloot is currently being held in a Peruvian prison for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores in 2010. He was originally sentenced to 28 years in prison for the killing, but more time was added on because of a drug smuggling scandal he was involved in while in jail.

He's facing charges of wire fraud and extortion in the United States after allegedly trying to sell Beth Holloway, Natalee's mother, information on where her daughter's body was located. The Peruvian government ruled earlier in May that he would be temporarily transferred to face trial in the U.S.

JORAN VAN DER SLOOT CASE: NATALEE HOLLOWAY PRIME SUSPECT TO GO TO LIMA BEFORE TRANSFER TO US, SOURCE SAYS

Federal prosecutors say van der Sloot asked for $250,000 — $25,000 up front for the information and the rest being paid out when the body of Natalee Holloway was positively identified.

Van der Sloot lied about Natalee Holloway's whereabouts, prosecutors said .

The National Penitentiary Institute, Peru's prison agency, said in a Saturday statement that the transfer of Van der Sloot to a Lima prison has begun. Van der Sloot will be temporarily housed in the Lima prison until FBI agents pick him up.

Interpol will conduct the final handover of Van der Sloot to the FBI, according to the statement.

JORAN VAN DER SLOOT HAS FANS 'ALL OVER THE WORLD' WHO SEND NATALEE HOLLOWAY SUSPECT HUNDREDS PER MONTH: LAWYER

"In the next few days, INPE will proceed to hand over the convicted person to the INTERPOL PERU NCB, in order to deliver it to the US authorities of the Federal Bureau of Investigation - FBI," Peru's prison agency said.

Col. Carlos López Aeda, the chief of Interpol in Lima, Peru told Fox News Digital on Friday evening that officials in Peru began taking Van der Sloot from Challapalca Prison to a maximum security prison in Lima late Friday night.

"[Van der Sloot] will leave [Challapalca] tonight and on Sunday morning he will be in Lima, ready for the transfer," López Aeda said.

Van der Sloot was being housed at Challapalca Prison, which is almost a day's drive away from Lima.

NATALEE HOLLOWAY CASE: JORAN VAN DER SLOOT EXTRADITION 'COORDINATION' BEGINS FRIDAY, PERU INTERPOL CHIEF SAYS

Before van der Sloot is transferred to the U.S., he'll undergo several medical tests, López Aeda previously told Fox News Digital.

"We are going to carry out the medical procedures to certify Joran's good health , the COVID tests that even the staff who are going to transfer him have to do, those of us who are going to participate in the security convoy and guarantee that all his rights are respected so that everything is carried out in the fastest and most efficient way unless the defense presents some appeal which we highly doubt it," López Aeda said.

NATALEE HOLLOWAY CASE: PERUVIAN INTERPOL CHIEF REVEALS HOW JORAN VAN DER SLOOT EXTRADITION WILL GO DOWN

Natalee Holloway's body has never been found. In January 2012, van der Sloot pleaded guilty to killing Flores, and Natalee Holloway was legally declared dead that month.

Natalee Holloway's mother, Beth, said in an earlier statement shared with Fox News Digital that the transfer gives a chance for justice to finally be served.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years. She would be 36 years old now," Beth Holloway said. "It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee," Beth Holloway said.

Fox News' Armando Regil Valasco contributed to this report.