Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Jonathan Diller shooting: NYPD sergeants' union tells anti-police Democrats to stay away from funeral

'Defund the police' lawmakers called out for 'crocodile tears' on social media

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Tunnel to Towers to pay off mortgage of slain NYPD officer's family Video

Tunnel to Towers to pay off mortgage of slain NYPD officer's family

Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how they are taking action to help the family of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who leaves behind a wife and a baby. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

The NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association sent a damning letter calling out far-left Democratic leaders in New York City for their anti-police and soft-on-crime policies and telling them to stay away from the funeral of slain Officer Jonathan Diller.

The 31-year-old father died Monday after a violent ex-con with 21 prior arrests allegedly shot him in the stomach when police approached the car where the suspect was sitting in the passenger seat.

"I’m sure that many elected officials will attend PO Diller’s funeral, shed a few crocodile tears, and prominently seat themselves for a good photo opportunity," SBA President Vincent Vallelong wrote in a letter to union members. "The sad reality is we don’t want them there."

SUSPECTS IN SHOOTING DEATH OF NYPD OFFICER JONATHAN DILLER IDENTIFIED, HAVE LENGTHY RECORDS

Officer Diller in NYPD uniform on scene

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller is survived by his wife and their nearly 1-year-old son. (NYPD)

Former President Trump, on the other hand, is expected to attend Diller's wake Thursday afternoon, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Separately, his campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, "President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death."

They are as morally responsible for PO Diller’s death as the career criminal who pulled the trigger. 

— Vincent Vallelong, SBA president

Vallelong said he found it infuriating to see city politicians who have supported movements to "defund" police and let criminals out of jail posting politically motivated condolences on social media.

"Their presence is more than a distraction," Vallelong continued. "It is a stain on the legacy of a true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the scores of dedicated and committed public servants who will carry on his mission despite their constant criticism, cynicism, negativity, and frivolous accusations."

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller poses with son

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, 31, was the father of a 1-year-old boy. A violent ex-con has been accused of fatally shooting him during a stop earlier this week. (Tunnel to Towers Foundation)

In an interview with the New York Post, the union leader took it a step further and called out City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams by name.

"They detest cops and have no appreciation for what they do," he told the paper. "They should stay home and not pretend they are grieving."

VIDEO: A guard of honor for NYPD officer Jonathan Diller

A guard of honor for NYPD officer Jonathan Diller Video

NYPD OFFICER SHOT, KILLED DURING CAR STOP IN QUEENS BY SUSPECT WITH MULTIPLE PRIOR ARRESTS: POLICE

When Williams wrote on X about Diller's death earlier this week, many of the replies contained harsh criticism.

"I like how this post doesn't address the need to get criminals off our streets," one user replied.

Jumaane Williams speaks at an anti-police rally in March 2023

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during a rally before a City Council oversight hearing at City Hall on March 1, 2023, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Williams, a former City Council member who was elected the city's public advocate in 2019, has previously described himself as a democratic socialist and in 2020 argued that $1 billion in NYPD budget cuts wouldn't go far enough to "defund" the police. 

Adams in January helped override a veto from Mayor Eric Adams, no relation, for a bill that requires police officers to perform increased paperwork after encounters with the public.

New York City Council overrides Mayor Eric Adams' veto of 'How Many Stops Act'

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams speaks during a demonstration in front of City Hall on Jan. 30, 2024. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Despite their admonitions to the contrary, the 'leadership' in the Council has failed city residents, workers, and visitors at every turn," Vallelong wrote. "They are blinded by their own hatred and twisted ideology."

DAVE PORTNOY RAISES HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS FOR FAMILY OF FALLEN NYPD OFFICER JONATHAN DILLER

Candlelight vigil for late NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, in Massapequa

A police officer holds a lit candle as people attend a candlelight vigil for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed while making a routine traffic stop on March 25 in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, at Brady Park in Massapequa, New York, March 27, 2024. (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

Without naming names, Vallelong's letter also accused "many prosecutors" of being also to blame for "this utter destruction of civilized society in New York."

"They would rather see the city burn and countless lives lost rather than correct their legislative mistakes and at least give the city a chance at survival or a resurgence," he wrote.

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller smiles with colleagues

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller seen smiling with colleagues in a selfie shared by the 105th Precinct in Queens.  (NYPD)

Guy Rivera, a 34-year-old man with 21 prior arrests, nine of them for felonies, allegedly shot and killed Diller during a stop in Far Rockaway on Monday evening. 

Other officers returned fire and Rivera was still in police custody at the hospital Thursday morning, according to Queens prosecutors.

NEW YORKERS SHOUT AT SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING OF NYPD OFFICER, WHO NOW FACES CHARGES

Guy Rivera poses for mugshot in white T-shirt and black hat, with a beard and mustache

Guy Rivera, an ex-con suspected of fatally shooting NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, appears in a mugshot. (NYPD)

A friend in the same vehicle, Lindy Jones, 41, was convicted of attempted murder in 2002, served time in prison and was somehow out on the streets despite a pending felony firearms case from last year, according to the Queens District Attorney's Office.

Lindy Jones in police custody

Lindy Jones is pictured in police custody leaving the 101st Precinct, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

He racked up more weapons charges when police allegedly found a handgun with the serial number filed off in his glove box.

Ex-con Lindy Jones appears in a Queens courtroom following the shooting death of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

Ex-con Lindy Jones appears in a Queens courtroom following the shooting death of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller. A passenger in Jones' car, Guy Rivera, is accused of opening fire on the policeman during a traffic stop. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

"The Council members who are vehemently and inexplicably against public safety are responsible for the carnage in the streets and the heartbreak brought about by PO Diller’s completely avoidable death," Vallelong wrote.

"Those in the Council who have declared war on the police should be the ones put under a microscope and investigated by an outside agency for every legislative mistake and misstep they make."

Ambulance transports NYPD Officer Killed in Action, Jonathan Diller

A New York City Police Department ambulance carrying the remains of Officer Jonathan Diller drives out from under Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, late Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

It comes weeks after the state's Democrat Attorney General Letitia James faced jeers and boos when she appeared at a promotion ceremony for members of the FDNY.

FDNY REVERSES COURSE ON ‘HUNT’ FOR FIREFIGHTERS WHO BOOED LETITIA JAMES, CHEERED DONALD TRUMP

Firefighters salute ambulance transporting Diller

Firefighters salute as the ambulance transporting the body of Officer Jonathan Diller exits Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The interruption came shortly after James successfully sued former President Trump in an effort to crack down on his New York businesses. Firefighters chanted, "Trump! Trump! Trump!"

Diller will be laid to rest Saturday in Massapequa, New York. His wake services begin this afternoon.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports