Joint Base Andrews on lockdown after 'active shooter' report
The Pentagon confirmed an active shooter at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday, as the base tweeted to direct all personnel to shelter in place.
The situation was called a "real world threat" by Dylan Kuckolls, a senior airman and public information officer at JBA. Kuckolls told Fox News a drill scheduled for Thursday morning had been cancelled.
"The incident is ongoing at the Malcolm Grow Medical Facility. First responders are on-scene now," a subsequent tweet from the base reported.
The FBI was actively monitoring the situation.
The base first tweeted about the incident at 9:15 a.m.
JBA is located in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.