Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

JFK assassination: National Archives releases nearly 1,500 confidential documents

Many of the documents relate to Kennedy's assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald

By Timothy Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The National Archives and Records Administration on Wednesday released nearly 1,500 confidential documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. 

The government agency released the files Wednesday via their website. Historians, political scholars and believers in a wide range of theories about Kennedy's assassination immediately began poring over the documents. 

Many of the documents relate to Kennedy's assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. 

ROBERT KENNEDY'S ASSASSIN SIRHAN SIRHAN GRANTED PAROLE BY CALIFORNIA BOARD

NARA explained in a brief statement on their site that the institution was "processing previously withheld John F. Kennedy assassination-related records to comply with President Joe Biden’s Memorandum for the Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies on the Temporary Certification Regarding Disclosure of Information in Certain Records Related to the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy, requiring disclosure of releasable records by December 15, 2021."

The National Archives (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)

The National Archives (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds) (AP )

"The National Archives has posted records online to comply with these requirements," the site added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The records are scanned and available individually as PDF files. The site also offers a text search for readers looking for key subjects or phrases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Your Money