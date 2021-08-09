Gregg Jarrett on the secret JFK assassination files: What is the government hiding?

Many unanswered questions remain about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22nd, 1963. In the decades since, conspiracy theories and speculation of all kinds have surfaced, adding to the swell of allure surrounding the single event that changed - and continues to mystify - the country.



Now, nearly 60 years later, Fox Nation is revisiting that tragic day in Dallas, as calls grow for the government to release all of their secret files.



Fox News legal analyst and host of ‘JFK: The Conspiracy Continues’ Gregg Jarrett joined ‘Fox & Friends’ Monday, telling co-host Will Cain that the government is to blame for the skepticism — asserting that most Americans don't believe the beloved 35th U.S. president was shot and killed by a lone gunman.



"The government, to this day, continues to hide thousands of assassination records," said Jarrett, who noted that, by law, President Biden has until October 26th of this year to release those documents.



Cain asked the legal analyst why the FBI and the CIA have been actively working to keep these files secret, to which Jarrett replied by taking jabs at both organizations:



"The fact that they have worked sedulously and secretly behind the scenes to stop these documents from being released to the American public invites the question, what are they hiding?"



"Americans are entitled to the truth of this," asserted Jarrett.



The truth, though, has perplexed Americans from the very beginning.

Almost immediately after the Warren Commission in 1964 ruled that Lee Harvey Oswald had been the lone gunman, conspiracy theories began to circulate over whether or not he had been the only shooter and if the CIA had been involved in the Kennedy assassination.