Robert Kennedy's assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole by California board

Kennedy's sons said they support his release.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was granted parole by a California board Friday after two of his sons say they support his release.

Sirhan Sirhan gunned down Kennedy, then a presidential candidate, in 1968 at Los Angeles hotel following a speech. 

The parole panel's decision next faces a review and will require the governor's approval to be official.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

