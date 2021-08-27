Robert Kennedy's assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole by California board

Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was granted parole by a California board Friday after two of his sons say they support his release.

Sirhan Sirhan gunned down Kennedy, then a presidential candidate, in 1968 at Los Angeles hotel following a speech.

The parole panel's decision next faces a review and will require the governor's approval to be official.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.