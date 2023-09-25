Expand / Collapse search
Florida

JetBlue flight encounters severe turbulence during Florida landing, injuring 7 passengers, 1 crew member

Airbus 320 twin-engine aircraft was removed from service for inspection

Associated Press
Published
A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while landing in Florida on Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.

JetBlue flight 1256 was headed from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. when it "experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida," the statement said.

Florida Fox News graphic

Eight people were injured when a JetBlue flight from Ecuador was hit with severe turbulence as it approached Fort Lauderdale airport.  (Fox News)

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said. The airline said it could not comment on the severity of the injuries. Broward County Fire-Rescue, which treated the injured, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

The Fort Lauderdale airport directed all questions to the airline.