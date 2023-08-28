Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida fire rescue chopper crashes into apartment and kills 2, including paramedic: police

Footage shows firetrucks working to quell the blaze after the Florida crash

By Anders Hagstrom , Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published | Updated
Air rescue helicopter crashes into Florida building, at least 3 injured Video

Air rescue helicopter crashes into Florida building, at least 3 injured

Florida police are responding to a scene where a helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach, Florida, injuring several people.

Two people died and four others were injured after a Broward County Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into a building in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday.

Two anonymous law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that two people died in the crash. One decedent was a paramedic, Captain Terryson Jackson, while the other victim was a woman inside her apartment.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Jackson's death on Facebook, remembering him as someone who "always provided expert care, compassion and reassurance to those during their most significant time of need."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jackson family during this difficult time," Tony's statement read. "We would like to posthumously promote Captain Terryson Jackson to Battalion Chief."

Fire rescue helicopter crashes in Broward County, Florida Video

Fox News Digital confirmed that four other victims were injured, including two residents reportedly attempted to rescue crewmembers from the crashed chopper.

Footage from local media showed multiple fire trucks working to quell the blaze after the impact, according to WSVN. 

Police closed roads near the crash and requested that residents stay away from the area. Footage shows the craft trailing smoke as it flies over rooftops before it begins to spin out of control.

The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were aboard the helicopter according to the manifest. It is not clear who all the occupants were.

"At approximately 8:46 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter," the Broward County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement on social media.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.