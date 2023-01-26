Expand / Collapse search
Man helps save woman aboard JetBlue flight after she suffers mid-air medical emergency

Pictures obtained by Fox News Digital show the man rendering aid to the woman after she passed out in the aisle of the plane

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
A passenger aboard a flight from New York City to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is being credited with saving a fellow passenger's life after she experienced a medical emergency.

The routine JetBlue flight from LaGuardia Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport took a terrifying turn when a woman suddenly fainted in the aisle as the crew was handing out drinks.

A passenger on the plane said the woman collapsed about an hour into the flight and the pilot was preparing to make an emergency landing when a man stepped up to help the ailing woman. 

A man is seen helping a woman after she passed out during a JetBlue flight from New York to Florida on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

A man is seen helping a woman after she passed out during a JetBlue flight from New York to Florida on Thursday, January 26, 2023. (E.S./Simon Gifter (@nycphotog))

Photos obtained by Simon Gifter and shared with Fox News Digital show a man wearing blue gloves assisting a woman lying on the floor of the plane. The woman can be seen with an oxygen mask on her face.

The man can be seen rendering aid as other concerned passengers gather around.

A passenger said the man wearing gloves was a trained EMT. He helped stabilize a woman who fainted mid-flight.  

A passenger said the man wearing gloves was a trained EMT. He helped stabilize a woman who fainted mid-flight.   (E.S./Simon Gifter (@nycphotog))

The passenger who took the photos said the man was a trained Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and was able to get the woman stabilized, so the flight could continue to its destination.

The woman was said to be conscious and talking when the plane landed. An ambulance reportedly met the plane after it landed, and emergency personnel boarded the flight to take the woman off first.

According to FlightAware, the plane landed one hour and 35 minutes late. 

Fox News Digital reached out to JetBlue for more information on the incident but has not yet heard back.