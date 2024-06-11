Jet missing since 1971 found submerged in Vermont's Lake Champlain, experts say

Experts believe that they have found the wreckage of a corporate private jet 200 feet below the surface in Lake Champlain in Vermont that fatefully crashed more than 50 years ago.

The private plane, with the registration N400CP, disappeared shortly after taking off from Burlington en route to Providence, Rhode Island, on Jan. 27, 1971.

Pilots Donald Myers and George Nikita along with passengers Richard Windsor, Robert Williams and Frank Wilder were onboard the 1971 flight.

Despite 17 separate attempts – spanning decades – the wreck was never found.

But the jet's crash site was unearthed last month by underwater searcher Garry Kozak and a team of researchers.

Kozak said that the team used sonar imaging to confirm the plane's custom paintwork matched the missing jet.

"With all those pieces of evidence, we’re 99% absolutely sure," Kozak told NBC 10 Boston .

Following the historical find, families were left with mixed feelings.

"To have this found now ... it’s peaceful feeling, at the same time it’s a very sad feeling," Barbara Nikitas, niece of pilot George Nikita, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday. "We know what happened. We’ve seen a couple of photos. We’re struggling I think with that now."

Frank Wilder’s father, also Frank Wilder, was a passenger on the plane.

"Spending 53 years not knowing if the plane was in the lake or maybe on a mountainside around there somewhere was distressing," said Wilder, who lives outside of Philadelphia. "And again, I’m feeling relieved that I know where the plane is now but unfortunately it’s opening other questions and we have to work on those now."

Debris from the plane was initially found in the spring of 1971 at Shelburne Point, Vermont, after the ice melted from the lake, Kozak said.

Kozak and a team of researchers were the first to make significant headway in the investigation into the missing plane from 1971.

A representative for the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it was investigating information it received.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment.