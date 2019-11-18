Epstein accuser says she once took Bill Clinton's seat on private jet, saw bedroom floor made of mattress foam

A woman who came forward with accusations of child sex abuse against Jeffrey Epstein on Monday described a disturbing encounter with the now-deceased sex offender, said she took Bill Clinton’s seat on the “Lolita Express,” and noted bizarre bedroom floors made of mattress foam and being encouraged to cry after sex with the disgraced money man.

The accuser, who went by the name Jane Doe 15, enlisted high-powered attorney Gloria Allred who held a news conference Monday in Los Angeles. The accuser was 15 when Epstein preyed upon her and she was seeking compensatory and punitive damages as a result, Allred said.

“Her lawsuit alleges battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” Allred said.

ABC NEWS' AMY ROBACH CAUGHT ON HOT MIC SAYING NETWORK SPIKED JEFFREY EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL

Jane Doe 15 said Epstein began grooming her when she was in New York for a school trip and eventually found herself on the “Lolita Express,” his private jet.

“When I chose a seat on the jet, Jeffrey told me that is where his good friend Bill Clinton always chose to sit,” Jane Doe 15 said.

Jane Doe 15, who is now 31 years old, detailed her first sexual encounter with Epstein.

THE AMY ROBACH VIDEO LEAKER IS ALL ANYBODY AT ABC NEWS CAN TALK ABOUT, SOURCES SAY

“I was invited to his home. There, his assistant took a photo of me and later reached out, inviting me to Epstein’s ranch. I only knew Jeffrey Epstein for five days. During a trip to the Zorro Ranch, his massive compound surrounded by government land in the New Mexico desert, Epstein took my sexual innocence in front of a wall of framed photographs of him shaking hands with and smiling with celebrities and political leaders,” Jane Doe 15 said. “I was only 15 years old. After, he wanted to talk to me about what had just been my first sexual experience and directed me to take time to myself that night to cry.”

Jane Doe 15 said Epstein offered her money for college almost immediately after the sexual encounter.

“While he was giving me a tour of the bedroom, he told me to get down and feel the carpeted floors of the room. He then asked if I noticed anything special about the floor and I responded that it felt very soft,” Jane Doe 15 said. “He laughed and said it was because the floors in the bedroom were foam mattress floors, because he liked to have girls sleep around him on the floor while he slept in the bed.”

Jane Doe 15 said she declined other invitations from Epstein.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I left Zorro Ranch with a deep sense of shame,” she said.

Epstein was found dead this past August in his Manhattan prison cell while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Prosecutors alleged that the convicted sex offender paid girls as young as 14 hundreds of dollars for massages before he molested them in his homes in New York and Palm Beach, Fla., between 2002 and 2005.

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.