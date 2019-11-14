The Amy Robach video leaker is all anybody at ABC News can talk about, sources say

ABC News anchor Amy Robach said her bosses killed her story on billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but the Disney-owned network is more concerned with looking for “the internal source of their own embarrassment” than figuring out why the story didn’t run, according to Fox News host Melissa Francis.

The controversial group Project Veritas published a leaked video last week showing Robach complaining that her network had quashed her reporting on Epstein three years ago. The network then identified who they thought leaked the footage and reportedly worked with CBS, her current employer, to get her fired.

ABC NEWS' AMY ROBACH CAUGHT ON HOT MIC SAYING NETWORK SPIKED JEFFREY EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL

But the now-former CBS staffer says she wasn't the whistleblower at all, and that the real one was "still inside" ABC News. Francis said Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that she’s talked to people who work at ABC News and they’re hyperventilating over who actually leaked the scandalous video.

“It’s all anybody can talk about," Francis told Carlson. “Who’s the whistleblower? Do you know?”

Francis said ABC News staffers think it’s either someone who likes “Harry Potter” movies or someone who speaks Latin because of the pseudonym "Ignotus” used in a letter published by Project Veritas in which the person declared he or she still works at ABC.

“It seems like the person is still inside, but inside, people think that co-workers are trying to figure it out and then they’re gonna go tell their managers what they found. It’s all very 'Hunger Games',” Francis said. “It’s so backwards because they’re trying to hunt down the whistleblower, as opposed to figure out why they sat on this story.”

Francis then urged viewers to remember that Robach said on the hot mic that she “had everything” needed to report that story, which contradicts statements provided by both ABC News and Robach since the tape leaked.

EXCLUSIVE: EPSTEIN'S BODY MORE CONSISTENT WITH HOMICIDAL STRANGULATION THAN SUICIDE

“It was already out there. They claim they couldn’t vet it? It makes no sense,” she said.

Carlson then questioned why ABC honchos are searching for the whistleblower instead of spending time reporting what Epstein did to get so wealthy in the first place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Because they’re embarrassed,” Francis said. “They don’t want their own employees outing what is going on in the building.”

ABC News downplayed the significance of the video, telling Fox News that the Epstein story wasn’t fit to air.

ABC News did not immediately respond when asked for comment on Francis’ report.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.