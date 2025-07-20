Jake Larson, WWII veteran turned TikTok's 'Papa Jake,' dies at 102, granddaughter announces

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Larson, a World War II veteran who amassed more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok, has died at the age of 102, his granddaughter announced on social media.

Known affectionately online as "Papa Jake," Larson helped plan the D-Day invasion and stormed Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. He became an unlikely social media star when his granddaughter started a TikTok account for him, which was followed by his autobiography.

"Our beloved Papa Jake has passed away on July 17th at 102 years young. Please know, he went peacefully and was even cracking jokes til the very end," his granddaughter, McKaela Larson, wrote on Instagram. "At this time, the family and I ask for some privacy as we process this loss."

"I am so thankful to have shared my Papa Jake with you all. You meant the world to him. When the time is right, I will continue to share Papa Jake’s stories and keep his memory alive," she added. "We appreciate all the kind words and posts. As Papa would say, love you all the mostest."

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: REMEMBERING COURAGE ON THE 81ST ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY

Born on Dec. 20, 1922, in Owatonna, Minnesota, Larson grew up on a farm without electricity or running water during the Great Depression. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1938 at age 15, lying about his age, according to the Best Defense Foundation. His unit was transferred to federal service in 1941 following Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

In January 1942, he was sent overseas and was stationed in Northern Ireland. He became operations sergeant and assembled the planning books for Operation Overlord, the invasion of Normandy. Larson was among the Allied troops who stormed the Normandy shore on D-Day, June 6, 1944, surviving machine-gun fire when he landed on Omaha Beach. He made it unhurt to the bluffs that overlook the beach, then studded with German gun emplacements that mowed down American soldiers.

After D-Day, he fought on through the Battle of the Bulge. He and his sweetheart, Lola, later settled in California, where they raised a family after the war.

In 2020, his granddaughter started a TikTok account, "storytimewithpapajake," through which he has amassed online fame. He authored an autobiography in 2021 titled "The Luckiest Man in the World: Stories from the life of Papa Jake."

Larson returned to Normandy for several D-Day anniversary and memorial celebrations in recent years.

WORLD WAR II VETERANS TRAVEL TO NORMANDY FOR EMOTIONAL D-DAY COMMEMORATION

"We are the lucky ones," Larson told The Associated Press at the 81st anniversary of D-Day in June, speaking amid the immaculate rows of graves at the American cemetery overlooking Omaha Beach.

"They had no family. We are their family. We have the responsibility to honor these guys who gave us a chance to be alive."

Larson earlier this month shared a message with Fox News Digital on Independence Day about the importance of freedom.

"God bless all those guys that served, and they served the ultimate," Larson told Fox News Digital from his home in Lafayette, Calif., on the Fourth of July. "Their souls are looking down at me now."

"Every time I talk, I like to remind people those guys upstairs looking down at us, they're the heroes… None of us every thought we'd be heroes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tributes from the Zac Brown Brand, Unsubscribe Podcast and podcaster and retired Navy officer, Jacko Willink, have been shared to Larson's Instagram account's stories.

Fox News' Ashley DiMella and the Associated Press contributed to this report.