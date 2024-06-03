D-Day at 80: One more mission to Normandy for the greatest generation

98-year-old World War II veteran Jack Gutman recounts his experience serving as a medic on Omaha Beach at just 18 years old on D-Day, tending to countless wounded and dead soldiers. Listen to 'The Untold Story' interview on FoxNewsPodcasts.com.
Martha MacCallum currently serves as the anchor and executive editor of The Story with Martha MacCallum (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) on FOX News Channel (FNC), co-anchor of the network’s election coverage, and hosts the podcast, The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum. She joined FNC in 2004 and is based in New York.
