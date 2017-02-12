Jackson Hole ski resort set to re-open after ferocious storm

A Wyoming ski resort is set to reopen Monday after a vicious storm last week dropped more than 30 inches of snow, crippling the area and putting the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort over the 400-inch mark for the entire season.

The resort closed Wednesday after 17 electrical poles were downed due to the storm, and the Teton Village was declared a “state of emergency.” On Friday, the area officially became a “disaster area” after three of four highways had to be closed, Powder magazine reported.

Heavy snow and winds causing problems near Jackson Hole WY! Power outages and near impossible travel. #WYWX pic.twitter.com/7rUrlVjE21 — NWS Central Region (@NWSCentral) February 9, 2017

“This will probably be the longest time that we will have to close during our operating season in our history,” resort spokesperson Anna Cole told The New York Times.

Jackson Hole hopes to operate “most lifts, retail outlets and restaurants” on Monday, according to a press release. And now that the ferocious storm has passed, residents and tourists can look forward to the other result of all the snow.

“When the mountain resort opens,” Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Kate Foster told The New York Times, “it’s going to be incredible skiing.”