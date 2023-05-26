Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Jack Teixeira case: Judge grants lawyer's request to withdraw as counsel

Jack Teixeira allegedly shared classified documents through a Discord social media server

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , David Spunt | Fox News
Suspect Jack Teixeira in custody after leak of intelligence documents Video

Suspect Jack Teixeira in custody after leak of intelligence documents

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on the arrest of Jack Teixeira on 'Special Report.'

A Massachusetts federal judge granted a request from one of Jack Teixeira lawyers to withdraw from the case.

Magistrate Judge David Hennessy granted the request from federal public defender Joshua Hayne to withdraw from representing Teixeira.

While Hayne withdrew from the case, there are other federal public defenders still representing Teixeira.

Teixeira previously worked as a cybersecurity journeyman for the Air National Guard and accused of sharing classified information through a Discord social media server.

He was charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.

PENTAGON LEAK SUSPECT JACK TEIXEIRA WILL STAY IN CUSTODY BEFORE TRIAL: OFFICIALS

Selfie Jack Teixeira alleged leaker

Selfie of Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old National Guard Airman accused of leaking classified information. (Facebook)

Teixeira held a top-secret information security clearance, which granted him information to classified information.

Air Force officials allegedly ordered Teixeira previously in September and October 2022, to "cease and desist on any deep dives into classified intelligence information," according to The New York Times, which reported he was caught accessing classified materials before.

PENTAGON LEAK SUSPECT JACK TEIXEIRA CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT, TELLS DAD 'I LOVE YOU'

Jack Teixeira family members leave court

Relatives of Jack Teixeira leave John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse following his arraignment on April 14, 2023, in Boston, Mass. Teixeria, a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman was charged on two counts: unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material.  (Scott Eisen/Getty Images, File)

"Teixeira had been previously been notified to focus on his own career duties and not to seek out intelligence products," a superior wrote in a memo dated Feb. 4, according to the report.

Aerial photo arrest classified leaker Jack Teixeira

Aerial photo of the arrest of Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira by FBI agents for allegedly leaking classified materials. (Fox News)

Hennessy ruled May 19 that Teixeira will remain in custody prior to his trial, stating that the suspect has made disturbing online comments and has a "fascination with guns."

Fox News Digital's Andrea Vacchiano and Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.