Ex-NFL player Jack Brewer calls on Americans to 'take a stand' for school choice

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a new focus on school choice in America, former NFL player and Brewer Group CEO Jack Brewer told “The Story” Monday that public school systems are not keeping up with “real issues.”

“I spend a lot of time in the public school system, I spend a lot of time with underserved kids in particular ... ” Brewer told host Martha MacCallum. "You look at underserved youth and you look at places, whether it’s Detroit or Baltimore, [where] you have reading proficiency levels ... and math proficiency levels that are worse than Third World countries.”

According to Brewer, these public school systems are spending up to $25,000 per child, "twice as much as it costs to go to private schools."

In addition, Brewer pointed out, more than two million students drop out of public school every year, Brewer pointed out, with 71% of those children coming from homes without fathers.

“These public schools have just not been able to keep up with the fatherlessness crisis that we have going on in our country, because they're so liberal and they try to be so forgiving to every segment of the population that they don't put discipline in these kids anymore,” Brewer said. “Your kid can't go to a public school and have real discipline. Everyone wins. You don't have anyone there that's bridging that gap for these fatherless babies. That is the real issue.”

Brewer said it’s time Americans “take a stand” to allow children to attend religious institutions and charter schools with equal opportunity.

“We have to allow these kids… to get access to a quality education that every other country across the world gives her their children,” he said.