©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

‘ISIS Beatles’ member Alexanda Amon Kotey to plead guilty in US next week: source

Alexanda Amon Kotey was accused of taking part in a conspiracy regarding plans to torture and kill Americans and other westerners in Syria

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
An alleged member of the so-called "Beatles" group within the ISIS terrorist organization will enter a guilty plea in a federal courtroom in Virginia next week, Fox News has learned.

Alexanda Amon Kotey, known as "Jihadi Ringo," was accused of taking part in a conspiracy regarding plans to torture and kill Americans and other westerners in Syria.

The specific charges to which Kotey is expected to plead guilty were not immediately clear.

Kotey will appear in an Eastern District of Virginia courtroom in Alexandria on Sept. 9, Fox News was told.

He and co-defendant El Shafee Elsheikh were transported to the U.S. last October following a years-long investigation by the U.S. intelligence community and other government operatives, Fox News previously reported.

Alexanda Amon Kotey, blue shirt, is seen with co-defendant El Shafee Elsheikh in a 2020 photo. The inset shows the four Americans who were abducted and murdered: Clockwise from upper left are Peter Kassig, Kayla Mueller, Steven Sotloff and James Foley.

The two defendants represent half of the so-called "ISIS Beatles," who received their nickname because of their English accents.

They appeared in a Virginia courtroom Oct. 7, charged at the time with eight felony counts in connection with the abductions and slayings of two American journalists, James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

Both Kotey and Elsheikh pleaded not guilty at the time and requested a trial by jury.

They reportedly admitted "interacting" with the hostages but denied killing them.

Both were captured by Syrian forces who were aligned with the U.S.

Fox News’ David Spunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this story.

