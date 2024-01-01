Iowa teen fire cadet facing terrorism charges after allegedly planning arson 'hit list': authorities

A Sidney, Iowa fire cadet faces multiple counts of threats of terrorism after allegedly creating a "hit list" of people she wanted to commit arson against, according to authorities.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Kaelyn Alexis Surrell allegedly created a "hit list" of students and staff at Sidney High School, where she is a student, as well as other individuals in the community.

Specifically, the sheriff’s office claims, Surrell threatened to commit acts of arson toward the individuals on the list.

A local station KCRG out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa reported that officials said Surrell sent the hit list to at least one other person on Snapchat.

Officials said Surrell’s list included "people she had bad encounters with where she has a motive to carry out harming them."

As a fire cadet with the Shenandoah Fire Department, officials added, Surrell had "potential knowledge" to help her carry out the acts of arson.

Surrell was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with seven counts of threatening terrorism, a felony crime.

She is being held on $5,000 bond.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and Surrell is innocent until proven guilty.