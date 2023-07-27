Expand / Collapse search
Iowa senator arrested for refusing to abide by law enforcement at annual bike ride

IA Sen. Adrian Dickey claimed 'I am absolutely innocent of the charge filed against me'

Associated Press
An Iowa state senator was arrested and charged with a simple misdemeanor after refusing to abide by a law enforcement officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

Sen. Adrian Dickey of Packwood, Iowa, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. A $300 bond was posted the same day, and a court hearing is set for August 8.

Sac County Sheriff Sgt. Jonathan Meyer said that he was working RAGBRAI, an annual bike ride across Iowa, and saw a large group of people in the middle of a road that needed to be cleared. Meyer notes that he asked Dickey to move and Dickey "advised that he was not going to move" and "to arrest him."

Iowa Fox News graphic

Iowa Sen. Adrian Dickey, who was working at an annual bike ride across Iowa, was arrested for refusing to abide by law enforcement.

mondaDickey was arrested and taken to Sac County Jail and charged with interference with official acts.

"I am absolutely innocent of the charge filed against me," Dickey said in a statement to the Des Moines Register, referring further questions to his attorney. The newspaper reported that Dickey’s attorney, Matt Schultz, declined to comment.