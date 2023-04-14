Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa
Published

Iowa man pleads guilty to threatening to AZ officials with 2020 election fraud allegations

IA man allegedly told officials to 'do your job,' threatened them with violence

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Iowa man pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening two Arizona officials in messages that mentioned discredited allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said 64-year-old Mark Rissi of Hiawatha left voicemail messages targeting Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, both Republicans.

Rissi pleaded guilty to two counts of making a threatening interstate communication. He's scheduled to be sentenced in June.

2 IOWA TEENS CHARGED IN DES MOINES SCHOOL SHOOTING TO BE TRIED SEPARATELY

Prosecutors said Rissi's message for Hickman was left Sept. 27, 2021, three days after a technology firm called Cyber Ninjas released a report alleging a wide range of election improprieties in Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix area. Experts said the report, which was commissioned by Republican leaders of the state Senate, was riddled with errors, bias and flawed methodology.

Mark Rissi, a man from Hiawatha, Iowa, is facing two counts of making a threatening interstate communication. Rissi threatened two Arizona officials who he believed committed election fraud in 2020.

Mark Rissi, a man from Hiawatha, Iowa, is facing two counts of making a threatening interstate communication. Rissi threatened two Arizona officials who he believed committed election fraud in 2020.

More than two months later, as Brnovich was under pressure from election deniers to charge people with election fraud, prosecutors say Rissi left another message telling him to "do your job" and threatening violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Justice Department has charged at least two others with threatening election officials in Arizona, where supporters of former President Donald Trump have focused anger over his loss.