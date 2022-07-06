Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa
Published

Iowa farm house explodes, hospitalizing three

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

 A home in northwestern, Iowa exploded Wednesday morning prompting multiple law enforcement and fire agencies to respond to the dramatic scene.

The explosion happened at a farm house in Battle Creek on the 2300 block of Carriage Avenue, just after 9:45 a.m., according to local reports.

  • Battle Creek, Iowa
    Image 1 of 5

    The home was reduced to rubble.  (Taylor Deckert, KPTH)

  • Battle Creek, Iowa
    Image 2 of 5

    Fire officials on the scene of a house explosion in Battle Creek, Iowa.  (Taylor Deckert, KPTH)

  • Battle Creek, Iowa
    Image 3 of 5

    The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.  (Taylor Deckert, KPTH)

  • Battle Creek, Iowa
    Image 4 of 5

    The fire was contained before 1 p.m. (Taylor Deckert, KPTH)

  • Battle Creek, Iowa
    Image 5 of 5

    Three people were hospitalized with severe burns.  (Taylor Deckert, KPTH)

A woman and two men were pulled from the home with severe burns over their bodies, KMEG reported.   

One of them was transported to Sioux City by ambulance while the other two were taken to Ida Grove and later flown to a burn center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

INDIANA POLICE CATCH CHILDREN, ADULT AS THEY JUMP FROM APARTMENT WINDOW TO ESCAPE

"The injuries all three sustained were pretty serious," Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said.

Pictures of the aftermath showed a home reduced to rubble.

"You’ve got the injured people that we want to triage and get out of here as quickly as possible for medical care and obviously, you’re trying to secure the scene as well, to make sure that, you know, first responders can come in and do their job safely," he said.

By 12:40 p.m. local time the fire was under control, WHO 13 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire Marshals told Fox News the cause is still under investigation. No further details were released.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  