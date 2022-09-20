Investigators ID woman injured when train hit police car parked on tracks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have identified a woman who was injured after a train crashed into the police vehicle she was placed in that had been parked on the tracks.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the woman is Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley, Colorado, The New York Daily News reported. Police had apprehended her following a 911 call about an alleged road rage incident.

According to local KUSA, police officers in Fort Lupton and deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office were looking for the suspect's truck when an officer with the Platteville Police Department communicated that he found it and pulled over the vehicle.

The woman, now said to be Rios-Gonzalez, pulled over after crossing railroad tracks, and a Platteville police officer stopped behind her, parking on the tracks themselves. Fort Lupton officers then showed up to help with the stop, and Rios-Gonzalez was placed in the Platteville Police vehicle on suspicion of felony menacing, the local station reported.

OFFICER PLACED ON LEAVE AFTER TRAIN CRASHED INTO POLICE CAR PARKED ON TRACKS WITH SUSPECT INSIDE

MISSING COLORADO HIKER FOUND DEAD AFTER GETTING SEPARATED FROM GROUP

"While the officers cleared the suspect vehicle as part of the investigation, a train traveling northbound struck the PPD patrol car," CBI said, according to the Daily News.

CBI said Rios-Gonzalez suffered "multiple injuries" and is still in the hospital, but they expect her to survive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Platteville Police Chief Carl Dwyer told Fox News that the officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.