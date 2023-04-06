Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Investigation underway after Georgia inmate dies

GA inmate may have died from injuries sustained during a fight with another inmate

Associated Press
An investigation is underway after an inmate died at Augusta State Medical Prison.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office said Amos Huff, 60, was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. March 30 at the facility in Grovetown, a news release Wednesday said.

Officials said they believe Huff's death to be the result of injuries sustained during a fight with another inmate, Johnathan Randy Fesperman, who has since been charged with murder, WJBF-TV reported.

An inmate died at Augusta State Medical Prison in Georgia on March 30. An investigation into the inmate’s death is underway.

A warrant states that Fesperman, who is serving time for a 2016 armed robbery, allegedly strangled Huff with a sheet, officials said.

The medical prison provides "centralized acute, specialized medical ... services for male and female offenders," according to the state Department of Corrections website.