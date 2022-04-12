Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Intruder in Houston posing as health care worker fatally shot during attempted invasion

The woman in the home called her son to help, police say

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
A Texas man fatally shot a home invader who posed as a health care worker in an attempt to break into the man's mother's home in Houston on Tuesday.

Police have not named any of the individuals involved in the incident, but reports say the mother heard a knock at the front door of her southeast Houston home at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. She approached the door to find a man wearing scrubs and claiming to be a health care worker.

The woman repeatedly refused to let the man inside and ultimately called her son, who was a few blocks away, for help, according to KPRC 2 News.

The son reportedly told police he arrived to his mother's house to find that the man had broken the door. He shot the man as he was attempting to enter the home, according to KPRC.

Police are still investigating the incident.

