Texas man's alleged Christmas crime spree includes attempted capital murder charge

A man is in custody following a Christmas crime spree in south Texas, according to police.



Ingleside police received a 911 call just before 10 p.m. Saturday from a man yelling he was going to kill someone. When officers responded to the location the call came from, they heard a man yelling before being ambushed with gunfire, according to a news release.



As officers tried to shield themselves from the gunfire, the suspect exited the residence, struck a neighbor in the head with a weapon while threatening to shoot him, and then stole a vehicle.



TEXAS WOMAN RECALLS ALLEGED CHRISTMAS EVE ROAD RAGE INCIDENT RESULTING IN FIANCE SHOT 9 TIMES



Surrounding agencies were notified of the incident. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was located at a restaurant in nearby Portland. Investigators determined the suspect stole another vehicle at gunpoint. The second vehicle was found abandoned win the parking lot of a nearby retail store.



Portland police advised Ingleside officers the suspect had entered a 24-hour emergency room, where he barricaded himself inside with staff members.

Officers from the Portland Police Department took the suspect into custody and a weapon was discovered. He was identified as 29-year-old Jorge Puente.

GEORGIA MOM AND 6-YEAR-OLD ARE MISSING, POLICE BELIEVE FATHER ABDUCTED THEM



Ingleside police are still actively investigating what unfolded in their jurisdiction. Authorities initially obtained a warrant for aggravated assault on a public servant and aggravated robbery. Those two charges have been added to the list of other charges Puente is facing, which include: four counts of aggravated robbery, seven counts of unlawful restraint exposed to serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest-vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.